5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Bangladesh in the early hours of Friday. Tremors were felt in Dhaka, Chattogram, Noakhali, Bandarban, Khulna, Sylhet and other cities of Bangladesh at 5.45 a.m.

According to the Meteorological Department of Bangladesh, the epicentre of the earthquake lay 347 km east-southeast of Dhaka. The Met department categorised it as a moderate scale earthquake.

However, according to the National Centre for Seismology, India the earthquake was measured at 6.1 on the Richter scale at a depth of 12 km. Its epicentre was 140 km away from Aizawl. The shallow earthquake hit the Myanmar-India border region.

No immediate reports of damage to property or life were reported from Bangladesh.