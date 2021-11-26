UK Government says No decision on diplomatics to attend Beijing Olympics

AMN/ WEB DESK

UK Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that no tickets have been booked for UK government ministers to attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The announcement was made in response to a question from Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, co-chair of the cross-party InterParliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), on whether the UK government would announce a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The announcement follows growing international momentum behind a diplomatic boycott of the Games, with the Biden Administration reportedly set to announce that no US government officials will be attending the Games.