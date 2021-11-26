Indonesian Police arrests 24 people for terror fundraising

AMN/ WEB DESK

Counter-terrorism squad of Indonesian National Police – Densus 88 has arrested 24 people related to fundraising for Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist group. Based on the financial reports of the foundations, Baitul Maal Abdurrahman bin Auf with tens of thousands of charity boxes spread across Indonesia collects around 15 billion rupiahs per year, while the Syam Organizer earns around 14 billion rupiahs. Jemaah Islamiyah was a Southeast Asian militant group behind the bombing incidents in Bali province in 2002, killing more than 200 people on the Indonesian resort island.