UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launches Online Course on Indian Constitution
Germany: Post-Merkel coalition promises new agenda of governance
Meghalaya: 12 Congress MLAs including Former CM Mukul Sangma join TMC
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Nov 2021 02:00:26      انڈین آواز

South Africa detects new variant of Covid – 19 amid spike in covid cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

South Africa has started to see a new variant of Covid-19 with over 30 spike mutations which have led to pick up in Covid-19 case numbers, particularly in the most populous province of Gauteng.

The variant was first spotted in Botswana and the other circulating countries are Hong Kong and South Africa. Assigned as B.1.1.529, carries an unusually large number of mutations and is “clearly very different” from previous incarnations, Dr. Tom Peacock tweeted that the variant should be monitored due to its “horrific spike profile”.

Britain announced temporarily banning flights from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Eswatini from 1200 GMT on Friday, and that returning British travellers from those destinations would have to quarantine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

First Test match between India and New Zealand begins in Kanpur

India were 82 for 2 in their first innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, a shortwhile ago. ...

Saudi Arabia launches first women’s football league

It is only a few years since Saudi women were allowed inside stadiums to watch soccer matches. Now Saudi Arabi ...

India commences title defence campaign against France in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Defending champion India start favourite against France as they commence their campaign t ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz