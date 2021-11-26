WHO to hold emergency meeting on new variant of Corona found in South Africa

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Health Organization is monitoring the new variant of Corona with numerous mutations called B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa in small numbers. A World Health Organization (WHO) expert group will meet on 26 November, discuss what it may mean for vaccines and treatments, and will likely label the strain – currently known as B.1.1.529 – as a variant of concern or variant of interest.

Tulio de Oliveira, a bioinformatician at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said at the briefing. The variant would likely be named Nu – the next available letter in the Greek naming system for coronavirus variants – if it is flagged by the WHO group. WHO reporting hot spots in all regions and particularly in Europe.

The U.K. announced it would ban flights from six African countries, including South Africa, starting midday Friday.