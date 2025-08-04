Bangladesh: Body of former Bangladesh Army Chief found at Chattogram Club

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The body of Bangladesh’s former Army Chief, Lt General (retd) M Harun-ur-Rashid, was recovered from a guest room at the elite Chattogram Club on Monday afternoon.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) suspect he may have died of natural causes related to health complications. “He arrived in Chattogram from Dhaka on Sunday afternoon and checked into a VIP room at the club around 4pm,” said CMP Deputy Commissioner (South) Md Alamgir Hossain.



According to police, the former military chief left the premises around 5pm and returned late in the evening at approximately 10:45pm.



On Monday morning, when he failed to emerge from his room for a scheduled engagement, club staff grew concerned. After multiple attempts to reach him failed, officials broke a rear glass window to enter—where they discovered his lifeless body. An investigation is underway, and further details are expected following autopsy results. Harun-ur-Rashid served as Bangladesh’s Army Chief from 2000 to 2002.