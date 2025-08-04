Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Russian and Chinese navies conduct artillery and anti-submarine drills in Sea of Japan

Aug 4, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The Russian and Chinese navies are currently conducting joint artillery and anti-submarine drills in the Sea of Japan, according to the Russian Pacific Fleet. These exercises, part of the “Maritime Interaction-2025” program, began before U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed in “appropriate regions” in response to provocative remarks by former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

The drills involve a combined task force including a large Russian anti-submarine ship, two Chinese destroyers, diesel-electric submarines from both nations, and a Chinese submarine rescue vessel. Activities include artillery firing, anti-submarine warfare, air defense practice, and joint search and rescue operations. The exercises are set to conclude on Tuesday.

Russia and China, which forged a “no-limits” strategic partnership prior to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, regularly hold such military drills to strengthen coordination and demonstrate deterrence to other powers.

Trump’s submarine deployment order was a reaction to Medvedev’s comments about the risk of war between the nuclear-armed countries. The U.S. and Russia possess the largest nuclear arsenals globally, and it is uncommon for them to publicly reveal nuclear submarine movements. The announcement comes amid escalating tensions over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

