7 inmates killed in deadly riot at Tuxpan prison in eastern Mexico’s Veracruz state

Aug 4, 2025

WEB DESK

A deadly riot at Tuxpan prison in eastern Mexico’s Veracruz state left seven inmates dead and 11 others injured, officials confirmed yesterday.

The violence reportedly erupted after inmates protested extortion and abuse by members of the criminal group Grupo Sombra. The prison, holding 778 inmates above its capacity, reflects broader systemic issues. A 2012 report by Mexico’s human rights commission revealed that 60 per cent of Mexican prisons are under the control of gangs or drug cartels. According to media reports, Overcrowding, corruption, and poor oversight continue to plague the country’s penal system, contributing to recurrent outbreaks of violence behind bars.

