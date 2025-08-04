Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

South Korea dismantles loudspeakers used for anti-North Korea broadcasts

Aug 4, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

South Korea began dismantling loudspeakers used for anti-North Korea broadcasts today along the inter-Korean border as announced by Seoul’s Defence Ministry. This move comes after broadcasts were halted in June shortly after President Lee Jae-myung assumed office. His administration aims to revive stalled talks with Pyongyang and restore trust.

The ministry described the dismantling as a practical step toward reducing tensions and emphasized it would not compromise military readiness. The loudspeakers had been reactivated in June 2024 under former President Yoon Suk-yeol. President Lee’s government has prioritized peaceful engagement and believes trust is key to long-term stability. According to the ministry, the broadcasts officially ended on June 11 in an effort to improve inter-Korean relations.

