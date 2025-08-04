Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council approves formation of new defence council

Aug 4, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has approved the formation of a new defence council led by President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Official media reported, the council will centralize the review of defence plans and boost the capabilities of the Iranian armed forces.

It includes the heads of the executive judiciary and legislative branches along with top military commanders and key ministries. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peaceful uranium enrichment ahead of talks with European nations. Araghchi said Iran will continue to defend its right to peaceful nuclear energy ,including enrichment.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian and Chinese navies conduct artillery and anti-submarine drills in Sea of Japan

Aug 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

7 inmates killed in deadly riot at Tuxpan prison in eastern Mexico’s Veracruz state

Aug 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea dismantles loudspeakers used for anti-North Korea broadcasts

Aug 4, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Vedika Bhansali wins US Kids World Championship golf 

4 August 2025 2:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India’s Abdulla Aboobacker wins men’s triple jump title at Qosanov Memorial 2025 athletics meet

4 August 2025 2:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian and Chinese navies conduct artillery and anti-submarine drills in Sea of Japan

4 August 2025 1:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

CM Rekha Gupta Dedicates Jan Seva Kendra to Serve People, Focus on Public Welfare

4 August 2025 1:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!