Iran’s Supreme National Security Council approves formation of new defence council

AMN / WEB DESK

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has approved the formation of a new defence council led by President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Official media reported, the council will centralize the review of defence plans and boost the capabilities of the Iranian armed forces.

It includes the heads of the executive judiciary and legislative branches along with top military commanders and key ministries. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peaceful uranium enrichment ahead of talks with European nations. Araghchi said Iran will continue to defend its right to peaceful nuclear energy ,including enrichment.