Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. describes India as valued friend

Aug 4, 2025
AMN

Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. described India as a valued friend as he embarked on a five-day state visit to India. The President, in his departure statement today, emphasized that shared democratic values, maritime interests, and regional peace form the foundation for deeper, broader, and more meaningful bilateral cooperation with India.

He said that bilateral relations with India have seen a measured and stable development that is both comprehensive in scope and multifaceted in nature. He further added that there is much potential for cooperation with India that will mutually benefit the countries. He highlighted areas of defense, trade, health, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, tourism, and digital connectivity for possible collaboration.

