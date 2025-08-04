Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Fully Reopens Airspace Following Ceasefire With Israel

Aug 4, 2025
Iran Fully Reopens Airspace Following Ceasefire With Israel

Iran has fully reopened its airspace following a ceasefire with Israel. The country’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) confirmed that both domestic and international flights have returned to normal.

Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran resumed 24-hour operations, and airlines are once again offering full flight services.

Iran closed its airspace on June 13 after Israeli airstrikes on Tehran. A ceasefire ended the 12-day conflict on June 24. The airspace reopened gradually, with full services restored by July 17, except for Mehrabad, which operated limited hours.

The fighting began when Israel launched airstrikes on key sites in Iran, including nuclear and military facilities. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel. A US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites and an Iranian strike on a US base in Qatar followed before the ceasefire was reached.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Student-led NCP unveils 24-point ‘New Bangladesh’ manifesto

Aug 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Crimes against humanity: trial of Hasina begins at Bangladesh tribunal

Aug 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers Unhealthy Air Alerts Across U.S. Midwest

Aug 3, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Fully Reopens Airspace Following Ceasefire With Israel

4 August 2025 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Raipur-Jabalpur New Express Flagged Off From Raipur Railway Station

4 August 2025 12:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Flood Fury in UP: Ganga, Yamuna Cross Danger Mark in Several Districts

4 August 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Assembly Goes 100% Paperless and Solar-Powered Ahead of Monsoon Session

4 August 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!