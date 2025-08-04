Iran Fully Reopens Airspace Following Ceasefire With Israel

Iran has fully reopened its airspace following a ceasefire with Israel. The country’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) confirmed that both domestic and international flights have returned to normal.

Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran resumed 24-hour operations, and airlines are once again offering full flight services.

Iran closed its airspace on June 13 after Israeli airstrikes on Tehran. A ceasefire ended the 12-day conflict on June 24. The airspace reopened gradually, with full services restored by July 17, except for Mehrabad, which operated limited hours.

The fighting began when Israel launched airstrikes on key sites in Iran, including nuclear and military facilities. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel. A US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites and an Iranian strike on a US base in Qatar followed before the ceasefire was reached.