Student-led NCP unveils 24-point ‘New Bangladesh’ manifesto

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) on Sunday unveiled a sweeping 24-point manifesto aimed at creating a “New Bangladesh,” calling for a Second Republic and the drafting of a new constitution through a constituent assembly. Announcing the manifesto at a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said, “If elected to power, we will disband the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and formulate a new constitution.”

The manifesto’s key pledges include recognition of last year’s July uprising and justice for victims, along with deep democratic reforms. It proposes restructuring state institutions, establishing a fair and accountable judiciary, and creating people-friendly law enforcement agencies.

NCP has promised the creation of village parliaments and stronger local governance, alongside guarantees for press freedom, civil society engagement, universal healthcare, and inclusive education geared toward nation-building. The party also envisions a human-centric welfare economy, prioritising youth employment, diversified trade, food security, and the rights of farmers and workers.

Other core commitments include promoting research, innovation, digital transformation, women’s rights and safety, environmental protection, and sustainable urban development. The manifesto calls for a Bangladesh-first foreign policy, safeguarding the rights of Bangladeshis abroad, and a robust national defence strategy.

“We want to build a service-oriented, corruption-free administration and usher in a new era of democracy, justice, and national dignity,” Nahid said.