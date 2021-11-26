Burkina Faso extends suspension of mobile internet services

UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation
AMN/ WEB DESK

The government in Burkina Faso has extended the suspension of mobile internet services. Services were supposed to have been restored on Wednesday, after being shut down for four days.

The shutdown came amid anti-French demonstrations and growing political unrest in the country over insecurity. The government explained the initial suspension by citing national security and defence reasons and a Spokesperson said, concerns still existed.

Earlier in the week, the government had offered a different explanation saying the nation wanted silence while burying its soldiers on Tuesday. Dozens of soldiers were killed last week in a suspected militant jihadist attack in the north.

