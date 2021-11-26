Police in Somalia confirm death of eight civilians in car bombing

AMN/ WEB DESK

Police in Somalia have confirmed the death of eight civilians in a car bombing in the capital Mogadishu. Some 17 other people have been wounded, including 13 children from a school near the blast scene.

An al-Shabab suicide bomber driving an explosives-laden vehicle targeted a convoy of a private security firm, Duguf, which is contracted to protect the UN. The Police did not say, if UN staff were hurt in the attack.

Local media reports said, the blast occurred during the morning rush hour near the busy Kilometre Four junction.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab militants have confirmed carrying out the attack. Al-Shabab frequently targets security forces and government officials in Mogadishu.