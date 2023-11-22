Indian Armed Forces contingent departs to take part in second edition of AUSTRAHIND-23

The Indian Armed Forcescontingent comprising 81 personnel departed for Australia on Wednesday to take part in the second edition of Joint Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND-23. The exercise will be conducted Perth in Australia till 6th of next month.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army contingent comprises 60 personnel from a Battalion of the GORKHA Rifles. The Australian Army contingent comprising 60 personnel will be from the 13th Brigade.

Indian Navy and Indian Air Force personnel will also participate from the Indian side. The Australian contingent will include 20 personnel each from the Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force.

The Ministry said, the exercise is aimed to foster collaborative partnership and share best practices between the two sides. The exercise will also promote interoperability while undertaking multi-domain operations. The joint exercise will promote the exchange of ideas and jointly rehearse tactics, techniques,s and procedures for conducting tactical operations.