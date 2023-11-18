इंडियन आवाज़     18 Nov 2023 01:54:01      انڈین آواز

Indian Army celebrates 243th Corps of Engineers Day

Indian Army is celebrating the 243th Corps of Engineers Day today. Chief of the Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande has conveyed best wishes to all ranks, veterans and families of the Corps on the occasion.

Speaking to Akashvani, the Engineer-in-Chief of the Corps Lt Gen Arvind Walia said that the Corps of Engineers provides combat engineering support, develops infrastructure for armed forces and other defence organisations and maintains connectivity along the country’s vast borders besides providing succour to the populace during natural disasters. These tasks are executed through four pillars of the Corps – Combat Engineers, Military Engineer Service, Border Road Organisation and Military Survey.

The Corps of Engineers had three groups, i.e. Madras Sappers, Bengal Sappers and Bombay Sappers which were amalgamated into the Corps on the 18th of November 1932. Since its inception, history is replete with colossal exemplary contributions of the Corps of Engineers both in war and peace.

