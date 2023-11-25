PM Modi takes sortie on indigenous Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru

AMN / Bengaluru

Giving a mega push to Make in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in Bengaluru today. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that his experience of flying in Tejas was incredibly enriching and significantly bolstered his confidence in the Country’s indigenous capabilities. It has left him with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about the nation’s potential, he added.



The Prime Minister was on a brief visit to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru to review the progress achieved in the production of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. The Indian Air Force has placed orders for 83 Tejas aircraft. The Chief of Airforce Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari recently received the first LCA twin-seater trainer aircraft from HAL in Bengaluru.



The Prime Minister has been pushing for indigenous production of defence products and has set an ambitious target of five billion dollars in defence exports by 2024-25. During the financial year of 2022-23, India’s defence exports have reached an all-time high of 15,920 crore rupees.