Rescue operations in full swing to ensure safe evacuation of 41 trapped workers in Uttarkashi:  Lt.General Syed Ata Hasnain

AMN / NEW DELHI

Member, National Disaster Management Authority Lt.General Syed Ata Hasnain today informed that rescue operations at the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, where 41 workers remain trapped, is going on very well.

Addressing media in New Delhi he said that various government agencies are working tirelessly on each assigned specific task to ensure the safe evacuation of the workers. He informed that due to some obstacles, the rescue operation was also hampered and so far rescue team has reached around 45 to 46 metres under the ongoing rescue operation. He informed that freshly cooked food, fresh fruits, water and medicine are being ed inside the tunnel using the pipeline for the trapped workers.

Lt. Gen Hasnain informed that all arrangements are in place after evacuating those trapped inside the tunnel to provide quick medical facilities. He added that adequate number of ambulances are kept ready for transporting them to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand for better treatment and those found in serious condition will be airlifted to the hospital.


The Center is also closely monitoring the ongoing relief and rescue operations in Silkyara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone and took stock of the ongoing rescue operation.


Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General VK Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the incident site today and gave necessary directions.

Rescue operation continue on a war footing in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel. With the help of an auger machine, drilling work can start at any time and with this, an 800 mm pipe will be ed in the remaining part of the tunnel. It is expected that if the machine does not find any blockage then all the workers will be evacuated by this evening. To complete the operation expeditiously, ONGC, SJVNL, RVNL, NHIDCL and THDC have been assigned specific responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is in Uttarkashi for the last two days and is continuously taking stock of the rescue operations. On the other hand, the relatives of the workers are also present at the incident site and they have expressed satisfaction over the efforts being made by the Central and State Government. 

