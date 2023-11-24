इंडियन आवाज़     24 Nov 2023 03:21:21      انڈین آواز

Engagements between India and Australia extend from sea to space: Jaishankar

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that engagements between India and Australia extend from sea to space covering all possible areas. He added that the areas include defence and security, cyber and critical technology, trade and economic, science and technology and people to people ties. Dr Jaishankar was virtually addressing the 6th edition of the Australia-India Leadership Dialogue (AILD) today. He said that another driving force of our relationship is the convergence in our understanding of, and approach to, the geo-strategic environment, particularly in our common Indo-Pacific region. He added that AILD has quite aptly used the phrase “Bridges of Bharosa” as one of its themes. The External Affairs Minister mentioned that in this complicated world, it is the trust between like-minded partners such as India and Australia, along with others, that is helping us in our efforts to secure a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region along with a rules-based international order. Dr Jai Shankar said, as strong democracies and dynamic economies of the Indo-Pacific, India and Australia can make a difference through otheir cooperation on a practical, progressive and sustainable agenda. He said, together, that makes both the countries a force for global good. 

