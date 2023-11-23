Uttarakhand: Rescue operations continue to evacuate 41 workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel

AMN / WEB DESK

Rescue operation is going on war footing to safely rescue 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. It is expected that all the workers will be evacuated soon.

Meanwhile, a temporary camp office has been set up at Matali for the Chief Minister to monitor the rescue operation and for administrative work.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been in Uttarkashi since last night and is continuously inspecting the relief and rescue operations. He also spoke to the workers trapped inside through the audio communication setup installed in the tunnel.

It may be recalled that a part of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot collapsed due to a landslide on the 12th of this month, following which 41 laborers were trapped inside.