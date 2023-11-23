इंडियन आवाज़     24 Nov 2023 12:05:04      انڈین آواز

EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for objectionable remarks against PM

Published On:

Staff Reporter

The Election Commission of India has issued notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Rajasthan Assembly Elections. The Commission has asked Rahul Gandhi to respond by the 25th of this month.
The notice was issued after the BJP had complained to the ECI raising violation of the Model Code of Conduct and legal provisions by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

On EC’s notice to Rahul, Kharge says ‘no big deal’

Let them (ECI) send (notice to Rahul Gandhi) we will answer it. It is not a big deal. There has not been any such severe commentary on anyone. But since the elections are going on, hype is being created. We will reply to the notice… the way they (BJP-led Centre) are trying to scare in the elections today is not right: says Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president

