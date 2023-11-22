US side shared inputs pertaining to nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others; MEA

@MEAIndia

AMN

External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday said that during the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others.

In response to media queries on reports of discussions between India and the US on security matters, Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the inputs are a cause of concern for both countries and they decided to take necessary follow-up action. He said New Delhi takes such inputs seriously since it impinges on India’s own national security interests as well. He said Issues in the context of US inputs are already being examined by relevant departments.