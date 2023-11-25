Voting underway in Rajasthan

Voting is underway for the Assembly election in Rajasthan. Nearly 25 per cent of voting took place in the first four hours till 11 AM. 38 per cent of voting was recorded in the Kaman Assembly constituency and more than 35 per cent of voting was recorded in some other Assembly seats. Tremendous enthusiasm for voting is being seen across the State. There is hustle and bustle everywhere to participate in this great festival of democracy.



Many senior leaders have also exercised their franchises. These include Governor Kalraj Mishra, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Arjunram Meghwal, C.P. Joshi, Subhash Baheriya, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Satish Poonia. Many Congress leaders including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Pratapsingh Khachariyawas, Subhash Garg and Ramlal Jat also exercised their voting rights.



RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal also exercised his franchise in his native village. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta cast his vote in Jaipur. This time theme-based polling stations have been set up at many places in the State.