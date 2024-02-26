इंडियन आवाज़     28 Feb 2024 10:18:11      انڈین آواز
Indian Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari arrived in Dhaka on a three day visit

Indian Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari arrived at Dhaka on Monday for a three day visit. He is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of Air Marshal  Shaikh Abdul Hannan, the Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force. The Indian Air Force Chief is accompanied by a three member delegation team.

The Indian Air Force Chief is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, all three Service Chiefs and meet other senior officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces. He will also be visiting major Bangladesh Air Force air bases during the course of his visit, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The Indian Air Force Chief would also be paying tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971 by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment. 

Visit of the Indian Air Force Chief will further strengthen the close and friendly ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries, said the High Commission.

