All three service chiefs were given free hand to decide course of Operation Sindoor, says Chief of Army Staff General Dwivedi

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has described Operation Sindoor as a strategic, high-stakes mission that combined military precision with political clarity. Addressing students and faculty at IIT Madras yesterday, he recounted how the operation was conceived and executed in the days following the April 22 dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-based terrorists. Sharing rare insights into the planning and execution of the Operation, he said, all three service chiefs agreed that decisive action was needed, and they were given a free hand to decide the course. He said that kind of political direction and clarity was witnessed by the forces for the first time.

