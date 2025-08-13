Govt Approves First-Ever Cadre Review for BSF Group B and C Personnel

Government has approved the very first cadre review of Border Security Force (BSF) Group B and C mployees, spanning from Constable to Inspector and its implementation has already begun. The implementation will cover a total immediate promotions slate of 23 thousand 710 personnel.

Total eight thousand 116 promotion orders in different ranks have already been issued today. BSF in a statement said that this will be a significant morale boosting step by the Government post operation Sindoor for career progression within the cutting edge rank and file.

It added that the review is expected to improve promotion avenues from Constable to Inspector that will provide significant respite to them from existing stagnation, thereby enhancing overall morale and professional development of force personnel.