Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Govt Approves First-Ever Cadre Review for BSF Group B and C Personnel

Aug 13, 2025

Government has approved the very first cadre review of Border Security Force (BSF) Group B and C mployees, spanning from Constable to Inspector and its implementation has already begun. The implementation will cover a total immediate promotions slate of 23 thousand 710 personnel.

Total eight thousand 116 promotion orders in different ranks have already been issued today. BSF in a statement said that this will be a significant morale boosting step by the Government post operation Sindoor for career progression within the cutting edge rank and file.

It added that the review is expected to improve promotion avenues from Constable to Inspector that will provide significant respite to them from existing stagnation, thereby enhancing overall morale and professional development of force personnel.

Related Post

DEFENCE

All three service chiefs were given free hand to decide course of Operation Sindoor, says Chief of Army Staff General Dwivedi

Aug 10, 2025
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

INS Sandhayak Docks in Singapore on National Day, Strengthening Maritime Ties

Aug 9, 2025
DEFENCE

India Receives Final Batch of Airbus C-295 Aircraft Ahead of Schedule from Spain

Aug 2, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Minister of Steel Unveils Bharat Steel Logo, Website, and Brochure

13 August 2025 11:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Recent US Tariffs to Have Only Short-Term Impact on Indian Exports: CEA

13 August 2025 11:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Expanded ISA Building at IP Office in Delhi

13 August 2025 11:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Govt Approves First-Ever Cadre Review for BSF Group B and C Personnel

13 August 2025 11:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!