Op Sindoor took India’s military self-reliance to greater heights : Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that Operation Sindoor carried out by the Armed Forces has emerged as a balanced military response amidst the asymmetric warfare being witnessed across the globe.

In his ‘Sandesh to Soldiers’ aired from Akashvani on the eve of 79th Independence Day, Mr Singh termed India’s actions during the operation as a shining example of a precise and successful military strategy, and a glimpse of a new vision, technological advancements and self-reliance. Defence Minister asserted that India successfully utilised cutting-edge apparatus such as drone war, layered air defence, electronic warfare and network-centric operation, and proved that India is no longer dependent on foreign technology. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Singh said Operation Sindoor is not only a proof of India’s military prowess, but a symbol of the country’s rapidly increasing self-reliance in defence sector and the Government’s commitment towards indigenous technology. He underlined that the Operation has taken India’s military self-reliance to a greater height.

Defence Minister emphasised that the balanced strategy of Operation Sindoor can be gauged from the fact that, within a few minutes, nine terror training camps, including the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, were destroyed and no civilian areas and Pakistani military establishments were targeted. He added that the Indian Armed Forces neither crossed the Line of Control nor violated the international border, yet managed to give a crushing blow to the terror infrastructure hidden within the enemy’s territory.

In his message, Mr Singh described the response as a sign of the new art of warfare, wherein India is no longer bound by traditional boundaries, but is using modern technology, accurate intelligence and smart military strategies. He said, it was a clear message from India that we are tolerant, but when it comes to the safety of our people and the dignity of our country, we unite and face every challenge boldly.

He said, Operation Sindoor is a part of India’s new policy, a clear message that no matter how deep the roots of terrorism are, its complete destruction will be ensured. He added that this operation will continue until the goal of complete destruction of terrorism is achieved.

He also commended the Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police for neutralising three terrorists – all ‘A’ category commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba involved in the Pahalgam attack during Operation Mahadev in Dachigam, J&K last month. He also recalled the surgical strikes and air strikes, through which the Indian forces avenged the Pathankot and Pulwama attacks in the past.

Terming Aatmanirbharta as the first condition of a strong economy, Mr Singh highlighted the transformative changes brought about in the defence sector in the last decade. He pointed out that, today, India is carrying out 65 percent of the manufacturing on its own soil, and only 35 percent is being imported, compared to the time when 65-70 percent of defence equipment was imported to meet the security needs. He also mentioned about the continuous increase in the defence budget, which has reached to 6.81 lakh crore rupees in Financial Year 2025-26 from 2.53 lakh crore rupees in 2013-14.

Defence Minister highlighted the Government’s focus on the modernisation of the Armed Forces. Mr Singh also commended the Armed Forces for protecting the country during war and remaining at the forefront of relief and rescue operations during natural disasters. Extending his greetings on the 79th Independence Day, Defence Minister expressed gratitude to the brave and committed soldiers who dedicate their lives to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

On border infrastructure development, Defence Minister stated that 125 projects of the Border Roads Organisation inaugurated in the past one year, that have enhanced operational preparedness, connectivity in remote areas and overall development. He mentioned that One of the important projects of BRO includes the Shinkun La tunnel, which is being built in Ladakh at an altitude of 15 thousand 800 feet. He said, once completed, it will be the world’s highest tunnel. It will not only facilitate the movement of soldiers, but will also open the way for the social and economic development of Ladakh.

On the growing role of women in the Armed Forces, Mr Singh highlighted that Nari Shakti is no longer just a symbol of social change, but is leading in every field – land, water or sky – and giving a new direction to India’s future.

He also mentioned about the crucial role youth are playing in taking the country forward – from start-ups to strategic sectors.