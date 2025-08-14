LIST OF GALLANTRY AWARDEES ON THE OCCASION OF INDEPENDENCE DAY 2025

14 AUG 2025
1. Following gallantry awards have been conferred to Indian Air Force personnel on the occasion of Independence Day 2025 :-
|Sl No
|Award
|Number
|1.
|Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal
|04
|2.
|Uttam Yudh Seva Medal
|05
|3.
|Vir Chakra
|09
|4.
|Shaurya Chakra
|01
|5.
|Yudh Seva Medal
|13
|6.
|Vayu Sena Medal (For Gallantry)
|26
|7.
|Mention-In-Despatches (For Op Sindoor)
|162
|8.
|Mention-In-Despatches (Miscellaneous)
|05
Attached File :- List of Gallantry Awardees 2025
https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/specificdocs/documents/2025/aug/doc2025814609301.pdf