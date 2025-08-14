Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

LIST OF GALLANTRY AWARDEES ON THE OCCASION OF INDEPENDENCE DAY 2025

Aug 14, 2025

14 AUG 2025

1.       Following gallantry awards have been conferred to Indian Air Force personnel on the occasion of Independence Day 2025 :-

Sl NoAwardNumber
1.Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal04
2.Uttam Yudh Seva Medal05
3.Vir Chakra09
4.Shaurya Chakra01
5.Yudh Seva Medal13
6.Vayu Sena Medal (For Gallantry)26
7.Mention-In-Despatches (For Op Sindoor)162
8.Mention-In-Despatches (Miscellaneous)05

Attached File :- List of Gallantry Awardees 2025

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/specificdocs/documents/2025/aug/doc2025814609301.pdf

