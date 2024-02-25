Defence Security Corps celebrates its 77th Raising Day

Defence Security Corps (DSC) is celebrating its 77th Raising Day today. The Corps was raised on this day in 1947 as ‘Defence Department Constabulary’. DSC troops have been providing security to various sensitive defence and civil installations across the length and breadth of the Country since 1947.



Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande has conveyed best wishes to all ranks, veterans and families of the Defence Security Corps on the occasion.



In an exclusive interview to Akashvani News, Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff and Colonel Commandant of DSC underscored the exemplary role played by the corps in the past seventy seven years.

Lt Gen Kapoor said that the Corps is adopting the latest technology to tackle any emerging threat.