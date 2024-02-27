Indian Coast Guard Ships Samarth and Abhinav Arrive at Sri Lankan Port Galle After Trilateral Exercise Dosti

WEB DESK

After successfully completing the Trilateral exercise Dosti at Maldives, the Indian Coast Guard ships Samarth and Abhinav have reached the Sri Lankan port of Galle. During the visit, the Ships will conduct various training and visits for Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) personnel.

The 16th edition of the biennial Dosti validated and strengthened the joint commitment of the Coast Guards of India, Sri Lanka and Maldives to stand together for the common good. After arriving at Galle, the commanding officers of the Coast Guard ships called on Commander Southern Naval Area Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe and Deputy Director General of Sri Lanka Coast Guard Commodore Y R Serasinghe.

The ships will reach Colombo on 2nd of March.