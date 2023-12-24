India witnesses 7.71 % surge in power generation, 11.19 % in Coal-based power generation

India has witnessed a remarkable 7.71 percent surge in power generation and 11.19 percent in Coal-based power generation from April to November this year, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Coal Ministry attributed it to an unprecedented rise in temperature, and delayed monsoons in the Northern region of the country coupled with the resumption of full commercial activities post-COVID. The Ministry said that the Domestic coal-based power generation up to November 2023 reached 779.1 Billion Units (BU), reflecting an increase of 8.38% from the 718.83 Billion Units (BU) generated in the corresponding period of last year.

The Government persists in its efforts to further enhance coal production, aiming to increase availability and reduce dependence on imported coal, thereby safeguarding foreign reserves. The Ministry stated that India is ranked the third-largest consumer of energy in the world, with an annual electricity demand increase of about 4.7 percent.