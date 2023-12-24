Govt gives Rs 5,228 crore subsidy to incentivize 11.53 lakh Electric Vehicles

AMN

The Government has given five thousand 228 crore rupees subsidy to incentivise 11.53 lakh Electric Vehicles in the country this year. The Government has also sanctioned 800 crore rupees to PSU Oil marketing companies for setting up seven thousand 432 public fast-charging stations across the country. Ministry of Heavy Industries said that at present a total of 148 Electronic Vehicles Public Charging Stations are working in the country.

The Ministry said that the government is committed to providing clean and green public transport in the country. The Ministry said that it is implementing Phase II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and address the issue of vehicular emissions.