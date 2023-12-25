Country’s progress hinges on ensuring consumer satisfaction, says Piyush Goyal on National Consumer Day

AMN

UNION MINISTER for Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that the National Consumer Helpline Portal 2.0 with new technologies will address consumer grievances in a better way.

Addressing the National Consumer Day celebrations in New Delhi, Mr. Goyal said the progress of the country hinges on ensuring consumer satisfaction. He further added, India has successfully managed to keep food inflation in check by implementing proactive measures including monetary and fiscal policies.

Highlighting the need to foster a fair and transparent marketplace for consumers, the Minister commended the recent release of the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns by the Department of Consumer Affairs. Mr. Goyal said that the 13-fold increase in calls received at National Consumer Helpline register exemplifies the Indian government’s efforts to build consumer trust.

On the occasion, Piyush Goyal inaugurated key initiatives and facilities including e-JAGRITI portal for consumer commissions, new laboratories and drone certification facility at the National Testing House. The Minister also inaugurated video conferencing facility for the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The Commission President Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi stressed on the importance of ‘Upbhokta Devo bhava’ and emphasized the need for widespread consumer protection across the nation.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs said that Ashwini Kumar Choubey emphasized on the need for effective and timely disposal of cases for the protection and promotion of consumer rights.