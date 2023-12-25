इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2023 11:03:19      انڈین آواز

CBDT notifies Income Tax Return forms 1 and 4, meant for assessment year 2024-25

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified on Saturday Income Tax Return (ITR) forms 1 and 4, meant for the assessment year 2024-25.

The forms are applicable for filing income tax returns related to earnings in the preceding year, starting from the 1st of April 2023 to the 31st of March 2024. ITR forms for a particular financial year are notified by the end of March or early April.

However, this year, ITR forms are notified in December to enable taxpayers to file returns early. Forms 1 and 4 are filed by individuals and entities with annual total income of up to 50 lakh rupees.

