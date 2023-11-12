इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2023 05:00:10      انڈین آواز

India votes in favour of UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India voted in favour of the United Nations resolution condemning settlement activities in the “Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan” that was approved on Thursday. India was among 145 nations that voted in favour of the resolution as against seven countries that voted against and 18 that abstained from voting.

The UN draft resolution – “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan” – was passed with an overwhelming majority. The seven countries that voted against the resolution included Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, United States.

This comes in the backdrop of India abstaining from voting in the previous UN General Assembly draft resolution submitted by Jordan that called for an immediate truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The resolution had made no mention of the Hamas terrorist group that launched an attack on Israel on 7th  October, triggering the subsequent war. India was one of 45 countries to abstain from voting, while 14 voted against it and was overwhelmingly adopted with 120 nations voting in favour.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

خواتین اور اسلام: امینہ محمد کا تعلیم، خودمختاری، اور امن پر اصرار

اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...

ستر ممالک کے سفراء کا غزہ میں خونریزی بند کرنے کا مطالبہ

اقوام متحدہ میں دنیا بھر کے 70 سفیروں نے عالمی برادری پر زور د ...

“غزہ کے ہسپتالوں پر حملے غیر انسانی اور قابل مذمت”

WHO غزہ کے الشفا ہسپتال پر بمباری کی اطلاعات سامنے آنے کے بعد ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart