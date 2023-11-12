India votes in favour of UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine

AMN / WEB DESK

India voted in favour of the United Nations resolution condemning settlement activities in the “Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan” that was approved on Thursday. India was among 145 nations that voted in favour of the resolution as against seven countries that voted against and 18 that abstained from voting.

The UN draft resolution – “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan” – was passed with an overwhelming majority. The seven countries that voted against the resolution included Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, United States.

This comes in the backdrop of India abstaining from voting in the previous UN General Assembly draft resolution submitted by Jordan that called for an immediate truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The resolution had made no mention of the Hamas terrorist group that launched an attack on Israel on 7th October, triggering the subsequent war. India was one of 45 countries to abstain from voting, while 14 voted against it and was overwhelmingly adopted with 120 nations voting in favour.