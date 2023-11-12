Festival of lights Diwali being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety

AMN

Festival of lights Diwali is being celebrated across the country with traditional fervour and gaiety today. The festival, which marks the victory of good over evil, is celebrated by lighting up houses, temples and other public places. People also worship the Goddess of wealth Lakshmi on the occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted people on the occasion. In a message, the President said, Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness and it is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. President Murmu further added that the festival of Deepawali illuminates the conscience and inspires everyone to work for the welfare of humanity. President Murmu called on to celebrate the festival of lights safely and take a pledge for nation-building by contributing to the conservation of the environment.

In his message, the Vice President said that Deepawali reaffirms people belief in living a righteous and virtuous life and performing their duty to the best of their ability under all circumstances. Mr. Dhankhar said, may the brightness and brilliance of this festival spread knowledge, wisdom and compassion to the core of people hearts.

In his message, Prime Minister said that may this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with security forces at Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh. In a social media post Mr Modi said, spending Diwali with country’s brave security forces has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride. He said, away from their families, these guardians of the nation illuminate our lives with their dedication. Prime Minister said, the courage of the security forces is unwavering. He said, stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep people safe and secure. Mr Modi said, India will always be grateful to these heroes who are the perfect embodiment of bravery and resilience.

Prime Minister also interacted with Army jawans in Lepcha and extended greetings to the people of the country. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, the soldiers of the country have always proved that they are the strongest protecting force of the country on the border. He said, India’s army and security forces have continuously contributed to nation building. Prime Minister said, on the occasion of Diwali, a diya is lit in every household for the well-being of Country’s brave forces.

Keeping in with his tradition of spending Diwali with armed forces, the Prime Minister spent this Diwali with the forces in Lepcha. Last year, Prime Minister had celebrated Diwali with Armed Forces in Kargil.