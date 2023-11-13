इंडियन आवाज़     13 Nov 2023 12:58:13      انڈین آواز

India is fast emerging as a big global player in defence sector, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is fast emerging as a big global player in the defence sector and the capabilities of its security forces are constantly rising. Addressing soldiers at Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh, Mr Modi said the circumstances of the world are such that the expectations from India are constantly rising.
At such an important time, it is necessary that India’s borders are protected and there is an environment of peace in the country and our soldiers have a big role in this. Prime Minister said, India is protected till the time our bravehearts are standing on the borders like the Himalayas.

Mr Modi said, after Independence, these bravehearts fought so many wars and won the country’s heart. He said, our jawans have snatched victory in the face of challenges. Prime Minister said India’s soldiers have always walked ahead, risking their lives and have always proven that they are the ‘strongest wall’ at the borders, Mr Modi said, For me, a place where our security forces are deployed is no less than a temple. The prime minister also hailed the role played by the armed forces in evacuations in earthquake-hit areas and during other calamities. Mr Modi celebrated this year’s Diwali at Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh yesterday.

