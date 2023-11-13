Air quality in Delhi-NCR further deteriorate after Diwali

According to India Meteorological Department, the air quality is likely to be in very poor category tomorrow. An Air Quality Index between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 to 400 very poor and 401 to 500 severe.

AMN / WEB DESK

A thick toxic haze or ‘smog’ returned to Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and surrounding places today (Monday) morning, as people people burst crackers on Diwali night, violating the Supreme Court’s ban order, leading to heavy pollution all across the National Capital Region – which has been already battling with its deteriorating air quality.

Visuals from across Delhi showed thick haze covering the roads, significantly reducing visibility and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred metres.

As the AQI worsened in Delhi, ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court had clarified that its order banning the use of barium and banned chemicals in firecrackers are applicable not just to the NCR but to the entire country.