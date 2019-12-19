India, US agree for comprehensive review of defence and bilateral security issues

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Second India-US 22 meeting undertook a comprehensive review of cross-cutting foreign policy and defence and security issues in the bilateral relationship between two countries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said today informed that some discussion also took place on a vision for building up a comprehensive enduring and mutually beneficial defence partnership and India welcomed US as a founding member of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). He said that a joint statement on the Second India-US 22 Meeting will be released later.

On rescheduling of meetings with Bangladesh ministers, the MEA spokesperson said that much should not be read into the matter.

He said Bangladesh has always helped India in whatever list sent about illegal immigrants. On Pakistan, Mr Raveesh Kumar said, they should look inward, not meddle into affairs of other countries.