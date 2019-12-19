FreeCurrencyRates.com

ANTI CAA PROTESTS ESCALATE ACROSS INDIA

Stone pelting, Police stations set ablaze, Police fire tear gas, lathi-charge protesters in different parts of the country

Violence in Uttar Pradesh, politicians, activists detained across India

Mobile calls, SMS, internet suspended in parts of Delhi, 20 metro stations closed

A large number of protesters have come out in different parts of India to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA despite the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits a gathering of more than four people in an area.

Police have detained several protesters in Bengaluru’s Town Hall including Historian Ramchandra Guha while the situation in the national capital remains on the edge.

A number of protesters have also been detained near Red Fort in Delhi, including Swaraj India’s Yogendra Yadav. Multiple protests are taking place at the moment in the national capital as commuters have been badly hit due to closure of metro stations.

At least 14 Metro stations have been shut in Delhi. As the day progresses, protest marches are expected in other parts of the country including Kolkata, where Mamata Banerjee will again oppose the amended Citizenship Act. Follow India Today.in for all the live updates:

SPORTS

Football ISL : Bengaluru beat NorthEast United to move to the top

Guwahati,   After a defeat in the last game, their first in the Hero Indian Super League, defending cham ...

Khelo India Youth Games Chief De Missions discuss preparations for third edition

New Delhi The Chief De Mission of all states participating in the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games ...

Football Hero I League :Eslava salvages a point for champions in Aizawl

HSBAizawl FC and Chennai City FC split spoils in a hard-fought 20 th match of Hero I-League played at the R ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

AMN Protests against the Hindi movie, Panipat have intensified in Rajasthan. Many organizations are de ...

