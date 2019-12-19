ANTI CAA PROTESTS ESCALATE ACROSS INDIA

Stone pelting, Police stations set ablaze, Police fire tear gas, lathi-charge protesters in different parts of the country

Violence in Uttar Pradesh, politicians, activists detained across India

Mobile calls, SMS, internet suspended in parts of Delhi, 20 metro stations closed

A large number of protesters have come out in different parts of India to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA despite the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits a gathering of more than four people in an area.

Police have detained several protesters in Bengaluru’s Town Hall including Historian Ramchandra Guha while the situation in the national capital remains on the edge.

A number of protesters have also been detained near Red Fort in Delhi, including Swaraj India’s Yogendra Yadav. Multiple protests are taking place at the moment in the national capital as commuters have been badly hit due to closure of metro stations.

At least 14 Metro stations have been shut in Delhi. As the day progresses, protest marches are expected in other parts of the country including Kolkata, where Mamata Banerjee will again oppose the amended Citizenship Act. Follow India Today.in for all the live updates: