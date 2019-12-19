PM Modi has converted Gandhi’s idea of cleanliness into a movement: Prez Kvind

OUR WEB DESK

President Ram Nath Kovind has said there is global reverence for Mahatam Gandhi as the world is realizing that his vision of peace, equality and non-violence are more relevant today. He said Gandhi can show the world the way forward on the issue of strife and climate catastrophe being faced by it.

The President said this while presiding over the second meeting of the National Committee for Commemoration of the 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Mr. Kovind said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has converted Gandhi’s agenda of cleanliness into a people’s movement and due to this widespread popular participation Gandhi’s dream of a clean India is getting realized in a short span of less than five years.

He added that the success in the direction of making the country Open Defecation Free is a great collective achievement. The President also said there has been a massive increase in awareness about the impact of single-use plastic on the environment over the past few months.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, all citizens need to imbibe Gandhian thought and vision in their lives and take it ahead in the times to come. He said that the world today is eager to know Gandhi and ready to accept him and it becomes India’s responsibility to keep reminding the world of the abiding relevance of Mahatma and his vision.

He mentioned how Gandhi believed that by discharging one’s duties towards the nation and each other faithfully, a human being automatically ensures that the fundamental rights of others are secured. He added that if everyone walks on this path and faithfully discharges their duties diligently, India’s dreams will be fulfilled.

He stated that while government commemorations of centenaries are held from time to time, 150th Birth Anniversary of commemorations have become far more than an occasion as they have become a program of the Jan Samanya and a matter of pride for every Indian.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the suggestions of the members flowing from the first meeting in helping to create a commemorative program that harnesses the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi for Jan Bhagidaari.

Mr. Modi also thanked the Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa for taking the time through the year to be personally engaged with the commemorative activities both in India as well as in Portugal.

On the occasion, Mr. Kovind also received first copies of an e-book on commemorative activities and an anthology on Gandhiji from the Prime Minister.

The National Committee was constituted for commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the national and international level.

This Committee includes Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers of all states, representatives from across the political spectrum, Gandhians, thinkers, and eminent persons from all walks of life.