India to produce indigenous Rapid testing Kits by end of May

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan has said that India will produce indigenous Rapid Testing Kits for Covid-19 by end of May. Dr. Harsh Vardhan called upon scientists to expedite the development Covid 19 mitigation solutions. He said at least half a dozen vaccines are being supported of which four are in an advanced stage.

Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, Renu Swarup informed the minister about a multi-pronged research strategy and an action plan for an immediate response as well as for long term preparedness to tackle the pandemic. These efforts include research towards development of vaccines, therapeutics and suitable animal models for Covid 19 as well as the development of indigenous diagnostics.