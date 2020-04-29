Mexico: Death toll from COVID-19 rises to 1,569

WEB DESK

The death toll from the Novel Corona virus disease (COVID-19) has risen to 1,569 in Mexico. Health Ministry said, the number of confirmed cases has increased over the past 24 hours by 1,223. The number of positive COVID tests has reached 16,752 and active cases to 5,329.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on 11th of March declared the outbreak of the Novel Corona virus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 29,54,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world and over 2,02,000 people have died from the disease.