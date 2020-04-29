Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 9,06,898 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
France to make masks compulsory on public transport
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,12,345 worldwide
Coronavirus: Infection rate rises in Germany

29 Apr 2020 08:01:00
Mexico: Death toll from COVID-19 rises to 1,569

WEB DESK

The death toll from the Novel Corona virus disease (COVID-19) has risen to 1,569 in Mexico. Health Ministry said, the number of confirmed cases has increased over the past 24 hours by 1,223. The number of positive COVID tests has reached 16,752 and active cases to 5,329.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on 11th of March declared the outbreak of the Novel Corona virus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 29,54,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world and over 2,02,000 people have died from the disease.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Bollywood mourns death of actor Irfan Khan

WEB DESK Film actors, directors politicians and other celebrities have mourned the death of Irfan Khan on s ...

Actor Irfan Khan is no more

WEB DESK MUMBAI Talented Actor Irrfan Khan passed away today in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

SPORTS

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

