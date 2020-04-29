Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 9,06,898 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
France to make masks compulsory on public transport
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,12,345 worldwide
Coronavirus: Infection rate rises in Germany

US: Joe Biden wins Ohio’s Presidential Primary

WEB DESK

Joe Biden won Ohio’s Presidential Primary yesterday, clinching a contest that was less about the Democratic nomination and more about how states can conduct elections in the era of the Corona virus. The primary was the first major test of state wide elections via mail amid an outbreak.

There were reports of confusion but no widespread disruption. It wasn’t like Wisconsin earlier this month, when voters were forced to overlook social distancing guidelines to stand in line wearing masks to cast ballots. The primary, originally scheduled for March 17, was delayed just hours before polls were supposed to open. Citing a health emergency, Republican Governor Mike DeWine recommended that in-person balloting not be held until 2nd of June. But amid legal challenges, officials moved balloting to this week while converting to a mail-in process since the state remains under a stay-at-home order.

Most Ohioans casting absentee ballots had to run at least three pieces of mail – an application, a blank ballot and a completed one – through the U.S. Postal Service. Only homeless and disabled people were initially encouraged to cast in-person ballots at county election board offices, though anyone not receiving ballots by mail in time.

Some Governors have suggested they would consider moving to an all-mail voting system for the November General Election, something President Donald Trump has strongly opposed. Five states currently conduct all elections entirely by mail including Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah, but none had to adopt such practices amid a pandemic.

