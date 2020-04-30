PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina discuss COVID-19 in the region

FILE PHOTO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

The two leaders discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and briefed each other about the steps being taken to mitigate its effects in their respective country.

Both leaders expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on 15th of March between the leaders of the SAARC countries.

Prime Minister also thanked Sheikh Hasina for contribution of 1.5 million dollars towards SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

Both the leaders also expressed satisfaction at continuation of supply of essential items across the border through road, rail, inland waterways and air.

Prime Minister Modi, recalling the shared bonds of history, culture, language and fraternal ties, expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations.

Mr Modi also ensured India’s readiness to help Bangladesh in containing the spread of COVID-19 and in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

Mr Modi also conveyed greetings to Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the Holy month of Ramzaan.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh thanked Mr Modi for taking lead in coordinating efforts to combat COVID 19 in the region and for supplying aid to Bangladesh, both in terms of medical supplies and capacity building.

Bangladesh continues to see a sharp increase in the cases of COVID-19 in the country, the telephonic talk between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted the role of coordinated effort of SAARC countries in the region to fight the Corona crisis.

Subsequent to the March 15 Video conferencing initiated by Prime Minister Modi, India has provided two rounds of large medical supplies to Bangladesh through the COVID-19 emergency fund.

Multiple sessions of capacity building for medical professionals designed by Indian doctors have also been held over this period.

Clearly, a combined effort by the countries of the SAARC region is essential for fighting the Corona pandemic.

India and Bangladesh have worked together to take the spirit of cooperation together in fighting this great challenge to the people of the world.