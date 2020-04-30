WHO to convene emergency meeting on coronavirus today

WEB DESK

World Health Organisation (WHO) will convene an emergency meeting on coronavirus today, said its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan said, he hopes that the much talked about drug — remdesevir — and other drugs prove helpful in COVID-19 treatment.

WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11th. According to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University, more than 3,150,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded globally.