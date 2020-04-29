Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases improves to 10.9 days in last 3 days

AMN

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the country is progressively moving towards better overall situation day by day as the doubling rate of COVID-19 stands at 10.9 days over the last three days. He said, however, it is 10.2 over the last seven days and 8.7 over the last 14 days. Dr Vardhan said this while reviewing the current status of COVID Surveillance with Delhi Lt. Governor and other officers from Central Government and Delhi Government in a meeting conducted through video conferencing yesterday.

Indicating the situation across the country with respect to infection spread by COVID-19, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, all across the country, there are 307 districts in Green Zone, 297 in Orange and 128 in Red Zone. He said, these are very dynamic numbers and keep changing on daily basis and there is a need to check it and bring more and more districts under Green Zones as soon as possible.

While talking about the assessment and classification of movement of districts from red zone to orange and further green zone, Dr. Vardhan said, in fact there are 76 districts where there is no fresh case from the last seven days and 45 those districts where there is no fresh case from the last 14 days. He said, while 39 districts are those where there is no fresh case from the last 21 days and 17 are those where there is no fresh case from the last 28 days, which is a sign of improvement.