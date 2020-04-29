Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 9,06,898 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Mid-day meals to be provided to students during summer vacations

FILE PHOTO

STAFF REPORTER / NEW DELHI

Government has announced around 11 per cent increase in annual central allocation of cooking cost under Mid-day meal scheme to eight thousand 100 crore rupees in view of situation arising out of COVID-19. Human Resources and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced this while interacting with Education Ministers and Education Secretaries of all States through video conference in New Delhi.

Earlier, the annual central allocation of cooking cost for procurement of pulses, vegetable, oil, spices and fuel under Mid Day Meal Scheme was seven thousand 300 crore rupees. Considering the health of the students, during the lockdown, ration is being provided under mid-day meal for the children to get adequate and nutritious food. The mid day meal Scheme, is a Centrally-Sponsored Scheme, aimed at increasing enrolment, retention and attendance of students in schools.

The scheme covers more than 12 crore children studying in over 11 lakh schools across the country. The cooking cost per child per day has been increased from four rupees 48 paise to four rupees 97 paise for students of Class one to Class five. For students of Class six to Class eight, the cooking cost per child per day has been increased from six rupees 71 paise to seven rupees 45 paise. The new rates are effective from 1st of April this year.

According to HRD Ministry, the approval is also being given for providing mid-day meal during summer holidays of schools, on which an additional expenditure of about 1600 crores will be made.

