India, Russia hold consultations on Afghanistan

NEWS DESK

A high-level India-Russia Inter-Governmental Consultations on Afghanistan is underway in New Delhi. The visiting Russian National Secretary Advisor, General Nikolay Patrushev is leading his country’s delegation while the Indian side is being represented by NSA Ajit Doval. The Russian NSA will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today.

Sources said the two countries will review the political, security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, activities of terrorist groups including Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba, threats from drugs and the role of regional countries. The two sides will also deliberate on details of Indo-Russia cooperation to meet current and future threats and measures to assist the crisis hit country. The consultations reflect the entirely new situation in Afghanistan created by the withdrawal of US forces and take-over by the Taliban. They also reflect the desire, importance and potential for significant increase in political and security cooperation between India and Russia in Afghanistan. Both countries share similar concerns on terrorism, especially to ensure that the Taliban adhere to their promises and assurances.

The Consultations are a follow-up to the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on 24th of last month. The two leaders had expressed the view that it is important for the two strategic partners to work together and instructed their senior officials to remain in touch on Afghanistan.